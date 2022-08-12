The brand Abarth is starting its own electric revolution. The House of Scorpio is in the process of launching its first version of Battery operated Fiat 500, an event that could completely change the brand’s typical clientele. In fact, historical enthusiasts may not digest the new course that has been undertaken, with Stellantis aiming a lot at the renewal especially of its niches.

The tests have begun and the first camouflaged forklifts begin to be visible in circulation, hiding the probable aesthetic changes at the front and at the rearespecially in the bumper area, with oversized air intakes and spoilers which should almost certainly arrive. There may also be changes to the shape of the hood, in search of a more aggressive and sporty image. The Cinquino will present larger fenders, to accommodate larger tires, and wider track for ‘trim’ issues. There will also be particular attention to the so-called electric sound, in order to differentiate even more the differences with the standard Fiat 500 Elettrica. An equally high-performance convertible version could also be on the horizon.

In general, all the characteristics that distinguished the 500 prepared by Abarth will remain in the spirit; but it can be assumed that they will give improvements in performance or in terms of autonomy and efficiency. Horses should be over 140, with the unwritten goal of equalizing the power of the thermal versions. At Stellantis, the relaunch of Abarth is a serious matter: already with the arrival in Brazil, again with combustion engines, an important page is being written in the future of the brand. With an electric capable of attacking Europe we will try to make the same ‘noise’. Among other things, it would be a nice way to inaugurate a category, that of diabolical small electric cars: a type of car that could become appreciated in the next few years.