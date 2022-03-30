The bucks they brought out the champion gene that, on the other hand, they have not hidden all season. And in a big way. Like that trend-setting blocker on the Suns that ended in a ring, Giannis led the team by putting a lock on the rim. A badge from the Greek of Nigerian origin on Joel Embiid, another candidate to be direct MVP from Africa, left the 76ers shivering. This confirmed Milwaukee’s victory at home and against one of the great favorites for the title once they took over the services of James Harden. The three mentioned and Middleton and Holiday and Harris, the main players, were fine. It was a big game. These two names, Sixers and Bucks, are to point out, maybe back in May we will see them face each other for the throne of the Eastern Conference. On that occasion he won, and leaving his signature stamped with the same force as his stopper, Antetokounmpo.

116-118 in a decided evening at the end, with the aforementioned play, and with the Bucks being superior in the decisive strip. Perhaps it’s that final step that ‘Doc’ Rivers is missing, a roster to win now but who has yet to show that he can beat the other title contenders in his part of the draw.

The bucks They regained confidence as visitors who have lost, minimally, in the good streak in which they have plunged. Of their last fourteen games they have only lost three and all three have been away: Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies. Three of the best teams in the opposing conference. In the East there are more pressures to find the best place in the classification and this victory, moreover, will help Budenholzer’s men to achieve it. They are one victory away from the Heat, the first, and leave the Sixers further away, the fourth.