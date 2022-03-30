As the trade associations often complain, the spread of electric cars and charging stations they do not go hand in hand. Especially in Europe, where sales of battery-powered vehicles are growing at such a pace that, at least for the moment, the sector of charging points for this type of vehicles cannot keep up: the latest alarm has been launched by ACEA , the association of European car manufacturers, which announced that in 2021, in the face of a 10-fold increase in sales of electric cars, the number of charging stations is increased only 2.5 times compared to the previous year.

The study made public by the association highlights how, according to estimates, in order to reach the objectives set by the EU and therefore to reduce the CO2 emitted by cars by 55% by the end of the decade, the States should install an overall total of 6.8 million public charging points, about 2 million more than those predicted by the European Union itself. A goal therefore far from simple to achieve: for this to happen, in fact, the EU would have to build around 14,000 public charging points every week, seven times more than those built every seven days today. Economically speaking, then, the effort will have to be enormous: we talk about 8 billion euros of investmentsalso intended for the expansion of the 5G network.

“Achieving the zero emissions target for Europe is a long-term run – said Oliver Zipse, president of ACEA and CEO of the BMW Group – The key challenge now is to get all Member States to step up the pace in developing the necessary infrastructure. We absolutely need an ambitious conclusion of the European proposal for a regulation on infrastructure for alternative fuelsboth in terms of timing and in terms of the objectives that it sets for each country belonging to the European Union “.