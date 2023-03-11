428 episodes later, ‘Tierra amarga’ came to an end yesterday on Antena 3. The Turkish production ended with a delivery in which all the unknowns of the series were resolved and a wedding that caused panic among the attendees.

Thus, the final episode of the last great Turkish phenomenon in Spain was broadcast, which transferred its success in ‘prime time’ also to the afternoons of the Atresmedia network and managed to dethrone the first position of the incombustible ‘Sálvame’, presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez. The product was also key to wresting from Telecinco the audience leadership it had held for more than a decade and which caused a change in the cycle of viewers’ consumption habits.

Emotion, tension, romance, unexpected twists, jealousy, revenge, passion and, of course, a lot of love, have been the classic ingredients of ‘Tierra amarga’, one of the most internationally successful productions in recent years. After sweeping Turkey, the series toured more than thirty countries, including Mexico, Germany, Hungary, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Puerto Rico or Paraguay and Spain, where from Antena 3 it has also been a true audience phenomenon. See also Top 10 Turkish Soap Operas You Can Watch This Summer The fiction premiered in July 2021 on the channel and gradually hooked viewers. ‘Tierra Amarga’ ends with an average audience share of 15.7% and close to 1.4 million followers. It is the most watched daily series of the season and even surpasses the few national productions that are broadcast in ‘prime time’. In its broadcast slot, Antena 3 achieved first position and, since the serial’s premiere, it has gained 4.1 points compared to the 6.7 that ‘Sálvame’ lost in the competition. In addition, according to data from the chain itself, in just over a year and a half of ‘Tierra amarga’, close to 32 million people have seen the series at some point, almost 70% of the Spanish population. The production, starring the actors Hilal Altınbilek and Uğur Güneş, is set in 1970 and has stood out for the quality of its filming on location and outdoors, including the province of Adana, one of the most productive areas in the world, in the Mediterranean region of Turkey. See also Turkish minister called "mentally retarded" those who call for the return of the S-400 to Russia With the finale, Antena 3 bids farewell to one of its most watched shows in the channel’s history. In February, it premiered another Ottoman production in the afternoons, ‘Original Sin’, which, so far, has also managed to retain loyal viewers of ‘Bitter Land’. Atresmedia found a vein with this type of production since it released ‘Mujer’ in 2020, its first great Turkish success.

