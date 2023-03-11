The cumbia singer Christian Yaipén shared a video in which the applause of the passengers, who, upon recognizing him inside a plane, were encouraged to interpret the well-known theme of the Team 5 “Changed my heart.” “This is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me in my life, honestly, until now I remember that moment. It feels amazing when you give love and get the same back.” wrote the former coach of “The voice Peru” on their social networks.

It should be noted that this clip was recorded by a fanatic, who did not hesitate to share this anecdotal moment on his Instagram account.