Three games. That is the period that Ansu Fati has been out of Hansi Flick’s squad. The Blaugrana striker returned to the German coach’s squad against Atlético de Madrid on December 21 after overcoming a muscle injury to the femoral biceps in his right thigh.

Finally, he did not play any minutes and returned to the field in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro, a match in which he played 29 minutes off the bench and failed to play a notable role in front of the rival goal.

The culé youth player was not called up for Barça’s last two matches in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club and Real Madrid and he is not among those chosen for this Wednesday’s cup match against Betis in Montjuïc.

The pressure on Ansu Fati increases and Hansi Flick does not seem to count on him. The attacker, Golden Boy in 2020, has been losing steam and does not find his place either in the indisputable forward line formed by Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha or as a member of the second unit, which includes Ferran Torres and Pau Víctor. The winter market closes on February 3 and Ansu Fati could look for a destination outside of Barcelona to add more minutes.

