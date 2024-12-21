Pedri led Barça in a remarkable performance that ended up destroyed by a goal from Sorloth in added time. The good Barça game, led by the Canarian, lacked success in attack.

Amazed

Iñaki Peña, 6

He had very little work but he had to pick up the ball from the net twice. He took the goal from Barrios and could do little against the shots from De Paul and Sorloth that ended in a goal.

Compliant

Koundé, 5

He went through the duel without pain or glory. He did not appear in any photo but he did not have any decisive participation either. Flick must demand more from him. Of course, he was attentive and intense.

Reliable

Cubarsi, 6

Despite the defeat, the youth player continues to establish himself as a safe bet in the center of defense. He is brave to go into a collision and knows how to position himself very well.

Indisputable

Íñigo Martínez, 7

One of those who ended up most broken after the defeat, having completed a defensive display, always a winner in the crosses and quick in the cuts. He even dared with a volley.

Generous

Bucket, 6

He showed an impressive physical display and participated in almost all the attacking plays. In defense he was attentive although Raphinha’s mistake prevented him from going down in time at 1-2.

Fighting for a finish Siu Wu / EFE

Mistaken

Married, 5

He did not stop still, enjoying the intensity of the match and the superiority of Barça. But he made a serious mistake when trying to clear a backheel ball that became the tie.

Masterly

Pedri, 8

Undetectable between the lines, he scored Barça’s goal and gave away three others. But neither Raphinha, on two occasions, nor Fermín knew how to transform them. Nor does it remain that way, we must take away one iota of merit.

enjoyment

Gavi, 6

He had a great time. He ran, crashed and screamed. His fighting spirit in the pressure was contagious, he even touched the goal with a header. He gave his best performance since his return.



Pedri, author of the 1-0 Alberto Estévez / EFE

believed

Raphinha, 5

Another one that is getting dangerously close to last year’s. It started incisive but not very fine in the centers. He missed two called goals, one hitting the crossbar. He lost the ball from 1-2.

Anonymous

Lewandowski, 4

From the predator at the beginning of the course to now, there is a world. He participates less and less in the game and, furthermore, he does not get a shot right. He almost hit the air on his best occasion.

Blurred

Fermin, 5

One of the surprises of the eleven, he collaborated in the pressure from the left but participated too little in the game. He wasted an early Christmas gift from Pedri against Oblak.



Tireless Raphinha Joan Monfort / Ap-LaPresse

Vague

Dani Olmo, 5

He is still far from the decisive footballer he was in his first games.

Connected

Ferran Torres, 5

He refreshed the attack but failed to become a threat.

Growing

Eric Garcia, 6

He improved Casadó and was very involved in the game.