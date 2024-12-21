Pedri led Barça in a remarkable performance that ended up destroyed by a goal from Sorloth in added time. The good Barça game, led by the Canarian, lacked success in attack.
Amazed
Iñaki Peña, 6
He had very little work but he had to pick up the ball from the net twice. He took the goal from Barrios and could do little against the shots from De Paul and Sorloth that ended in a goal.
Compliant
Koundé, 5
He went through the duel without pain or glory. He did not appear in any photo but he did not have any decisive participation either. Flick must demand more from him. Of course, he was attentive and intense.
Reliable
Cubarsi, 6
Despite the defeat, the youth player continues to establish himself as a safe bet in the center of defense. He is brave to go into a collision and knows how to position himself very well.
Indisputable
Íñigo Martínez, 7
One of those who ended up most broken after the defeat, having completed a defensive display, always a winner in the crosses and quick in the cuts. He even dared with a volley.
Generous
Bucket, 6
He showed an impressive physical display and participated in almost all the attacking plays. In defense he was attentive although Raphinha’s mistake prevented him from going down in time at 1-2.
Mistaken
Married, 5
He did not stop still, enjoying the intensity of the match and the superiority of Barça. But he made a serious mistake when trying to clear a backheel ball that became the tie.
Masterly
Pedri, 8
Undetectable between the lines, he scored Barça’s goal and gave away three others. But neither Raphinha, on two occasions, nor Fermín knew how to transform them. Nor does it remain that way, we must take away one iota of merit.
enjoyment
Gavi, 6
He had a great time. He ran, crashed and screamed. His fighting spirit in the pressure was contagious, he even touched the goal with a header. He gave his best performance since his return.
believed
Raphinha, 5
Another one that is getting dangerously close to last year’s. It started incisive but not very fine in the centers. He missed two called goals, one hitting the crossbar. He lost the ball from 1-2.
Anonymous
Lewandowski, 4
From the predator at the beginning of the course to now, there is a world. He participates less and less in the game and, furthermore, he does not get a shot right. He almost hit the air on his best occasion.
Blurred
Fermin, 5
One of the surprises of the eleven, he collaborated in the pressure from the left but participated too little in the game. He wasted an early Christmas gift from Pedri against Oblak.
Vague
Dani Olmo, 5
He is still far from the decisive footballer he was in his first games.
Connected
Ferran Torres, 5
He refreshed the attack but failed to become a threat.
Growing
Eric Garcia, 6
He improved Casadó and was very involved in the game.
