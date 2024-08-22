For about a month now, players Xbox they seem to have a Problem with Ubisoft+ the French company’s service that provides access to a catalog of paid games. Users are unable to access it and the problem appears to be quite widespread.

Ubisoft’s statement

Ubisoft has stated that he was “aware” of the problem that is affecting some Xbox players and preventing them from accessing their Ubisoft+ subscription. Players began reporting the issue on social media weeks ago, with one of the first posts online explaining that “every other subscriber I know is having the same issue” with accessing Ubisoft+.

The problem does not appear to be isolated to any particular console type or territory, and in a discussion on Ubisoft Sub-Reddit has received over 150 comments from players reporting the same issue. “I’m dealing with the same thing. About a month ago, Ubi+ suddenly stopped working on my Xbox and hasn’t worked since,” one user said.

The Ubisoft+ logo

In one statement released to EurogamerUbisoft said it is “aware of a technical issue affecting a small number of players’ ability to link their Ubisoft+ subscription with Xbox and is investigating.” Affected players are encouraged to Contact customer support here.

“We will share an update with affected players as soon as possible,” Ubisoft added. Tell us, has this happened to you?