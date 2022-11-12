The director of the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (ANSE), Pedro García, celebrates the ruling of the Supreme Court – advanced by LA VERDAD – that closes the possibility of building Puerto Mayor, a large sports dock planned in La Manga after a concession administration of 1975, and states that thus ends “a long history of destruction of this emblematic enclave that should never have occurred, and for which its highest officials, former president Ramón Luís Valcárcel and former general director Antonio Alvarado, have not assumed any responsibility ».

“And although it is probable that the cost of environmental restoration will finally be assumed by the State due to the insolvency of the company”, Pedro García ventures, “it is shown that continued and responsible work for the conservation of nature achieves results, and will end up generating environmental, economic and social benefits to many generations, many more than those that would have produced the destruction of Caleta del Estacio».

ANSE has worked uninterruptedly since before 2005, with the collaboration of Greenpeace, “to achieve, first of all, the paralysis of the works of Puerto Mayor, and later to achieve the environmental restoration of the sandbanks of Caleta del Estacio for a responsible public”, recalls Pedro García. The environmental organization has appeared in all the administrative and judicial files related to this work “that the Government of the Autonomous Community should never have allowed and supported.”

“It has taken too many years”, adds Pedro García, “but the judicial and administrative decisions have ended up giving the reason to the organizations that since the beginning of the century have been denouncing that the construction works of a macro port for 900 boats, urbanization and other associated infrastructures in Caleta del Estacio, on the Mediterranean side of La Manga, they were illegal».