The car was met by WRC2 drivers Sami Pajari and Emil Lindholm, before the section was suspended with the red flag. Both competitors managed to avoid the collision with the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, but the incident prompted the FIA ​​to initiate an investigation.

The sports commissioners’ report showing the results of a preliminary investigation, in which on-board footage of the cars involved in the accident were examined, found that the rally organizers did not apply the correct safety protocols. It was also shown that it was an isolated incident.

The race director explained that a vehicle entered the course at an intersection that had been taped up, but not manned by stewards.

However, there is no certainty that this intersection had actually been taped up, as evidenced by the onboard photographs and videos of several cars that crossed the PS before the crime took place.

“The clerk of the course reported that the public vehicle entered the test at an intersection that had been taped up, but not manned, and continued along the route in the opposite direction to the direction of the rally”, reads in the document.

“The public vehicle passed in front of a marshal who reported the episode to the previous marshal who, with the assistance of a photographer, managed to get the car out of the PS as quickly as possible”.

“The communication was as timely as possible, considering the difficulties, which required a two-way radio contact between the marshals involved, to then notify the stage commander, who in turn informed the Race Direction of the accident. “.

“Despite the actions of the marshals, two rally vehicles ran into the public one that was coming towards them, with the result that each competitor was close to the accident.”

“The tape can be seen being attached and wrapped around a pole on one side of the road, fixed perpendicular to the way. It is highly unlikely that it was removed and then wrapped around the pole by someone after it was previously placed.”

“This view is supported by the video footage of previous competitors in the stage showing the open intersection with no tape present other than what was wrapped around the pole. It appears that the public vehicle was simply able to turn around without hindrance. towards the PS “.

“This identified a serious flaw in the security process, as several official vehicles had traveled the route before it was opened.”

The commissioners asked the organizer of the event to further improve the existing safety measures, implementing the plan formally presented to the FIA ​​commissioners and safety delegates, ensuring that all intersections accessible to vehicles are manned and emphasizing to the commissioners the importance of their role.

The FIA ​​has considered that the additional measures implemented will allow the event to continue safely.

However, given the severity of the security breach, the matter was referred to the FIA ​​Roads Closed Commission for full investigation.