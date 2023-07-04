He was accused of helping her to have relationships with men in exchange for money: Alessia Pifferi’s neighbor in the courtroom

Proceedings continue Alessia Pifferi, the mother of Milan who abandoned her 18-month-old daughter, Diana, at home alone for six days. The little girl died of starvation.

The latest updates that have emerged speak of a accused of aiding and abetting prostitution towards the neighbour. The man, heard as a witness in the courtroom, made use of the right not to answer. It would seem that he helped Alessia Pifferi to meet several men, with whom the woman would then have had relations in exchange for money.

That was how Diana’s mother, according to the investigators, he could afford that life of luxury, too far beyond its economic possibilities. Alessia dined in luxury restaurants, rented limousines and to move, even up to Leffe from what was then her partner, she paid the taxi.

The chats between Alessia Pifferi and the neighbor

The evidence against the neighbor would have emerged in some chat which he would have exchanged with the defendant. Several witnesses have already been heard in the courtroom, including Pifferi’s ex-husband and Leffe’s ex-partner. It is precisely with the latter that the woman spent those six days away, while little Diana slowly died away in an empty house. The man said he was unaware of the situation, Alessia had assured him that the 18-month-old girl was at the beach with my aunt.

The agents who first arrived at the house and who found Diana lifeless were also heard. They described a mother without remorse, a house in poor sanitary conditions and a completely empty refrigerator. “I knew it could happen”these are the first words of the mother on the day of the discovery.

The trial has been postponed to the next one September 19ththe day on which the remaining witnesses of the story will be heard and the defense consultants will be summoned.