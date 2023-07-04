Baza: unknown persons beat journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov in Chechnya

In Chechnya, unidentified persons beat up journalist Yelena Milashina, who used to work for Novaya Gazeta, and Zarema Musayeva’s lawyer Alexander Nemov. It is reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

Nemov and Milashina arrived in Chechnya for the sentencing of Zarema Musaeva, the wife of the former judge of the Supreme Court of the republic, Saydi Yangulbaev. Nemov said that three cars blocked the road from the airport in Grozny in the car in which he and Milashina were. Armed men came out of them, who subsequently kicked the lawyer and the journalist in the body and face and put a gun to their heads.

After the incident, the lawyer and the journalist were taken to the hospital in Grozny. Doctors diagnosed them with multiple bruises. Milashina’s fingers were broken, Nemov, according to preliminary datareceived a stab wound in the leg.

According to the Memorial Society (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and liquidated by decision of the Supreme Court) in the Telegram channel, during the attack on a journalist and a lawyer, unknown people said: “You were warned. Get out of here and don’t write anything.” It is clarified that due to the beating, Milashina periodically loses consciousness, her head is all green and shaved, and Nemov speaks and moves with difficulty.

The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR), Vladimir Solovyov, reacting to the beating of a former Novaya Gazeta employee, said that the organization was studying the situation, but no one had turned to them for help.

Milashina left Russia in 2022 due to threats. She reported that the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov, as well as “rather high-ranking sources” who knew her, insisted on leaving.

Earlier, Alexander Nemov reported that the prosecutor requested 5.5 years in prison for the wife of the former Chechen judge Zarema Musayeva. She is accused of assaulting a security officer.

Musaeva was removed from her home in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of 2022 and taken to Chechnya. Her relatives called it a kidnapping, Kadyrov denied these accusations and declaredthat in Grozny she attacked a security official and “earned herself an article.”