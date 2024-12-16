Anna Baldrís, who is Business Development Manager of Fujifilm Recording Media in Iberia, presents Fujifilm’s commitment to the protection of data stored in the cloud.

Companies in general and SMEs in particular manage increasingly huge amounts of data. How do you help them from Fujifilm?

In recent years we have witnessed an acceleration in the digitization of data, accompanied by an exponential growth in the information generated. This large volume of data poses great challenges for all organizations in archiving it securely, sustainably and ensuring that it is accessible and readable in the long term. For this reason, at Fujifilm, as specialists in data archiving, we are constantly innovating to offer respectful archiving solutions with the environmentwhich allow large volumes of information to be stored long term, in the minimum space, to reduce associated costs, and focusing on data protection, its governance and ease of use.

What do your archiving solutions consist of?

With the Kangaroo family we offer turnkey archiving solutions for on-premise use and outsourced archiving services from our own data center. Fujifilm Kangaroo and Fujifilm Kangaroo LITE are structured by the LTO tape technology Fujifilm and our archiving and data management software Object Archiveopen format, to free users from the dreaded proprietary formats. Additionally, the software’s self-healing system architecture helps ensure the integrity and longevity of stored data.

When you mention the importance of storing data securely, what guarantees do you offer to companies?

On the one hand, all the advantages associated with tape storage technology in relation to data protection. This technology allows companies keep your data stored decoupled from the network, offering inherent protection against cyber threats such as ransomware or unauthorized access, providing the only real protection against online attacks. Furthermore, its reliability and durability are excellent, as it can preserve data for more than 30 years on latest generation LTO tapes, providing a level of data integrity 100,000 times higher than that of hard drives. The removable nature of the tape allows you to make as many copies as desired and easily store them in different and multiple locations, making it a quick and effective solution to any disaster recovery plan.

On the other hand, we offer all the advantages related to the self-healing architecture of the software Fujifilm Object Archiveto reduce the risk of data loss and guarantee its archive with high integrity, ensuring that the recorded information is not corrupted or lost over time, thanks to the automated logical verification of data stability using hashing algorithms SHA-256 cryptographic codes, used in each writing or reading process and through the automated physical verification of the tape via RFID.

Exactly what do you mean when you explain that your archiving solutions are sustainable?

The reduced environmental impact they have compared to equivalent solutions based on disk technology. Tape archiving solutions allow you to accelerate the neutrality of data centers, reducing their energy consumption by up to 84%, their CO2 emissions by 97% and their electronic waste by 80%.

Power consumption of tape storage is only 4-9% of disk storagesince it only requires electricity when reading or writing a tape and does not need the constant cooling and ventilation systems that disk technology requires for its correct operation, being able to preserve data for more than 3 decades without consuming electricity, while not use

Which of them is aimed at SMEs? And to what sectors?

Kangaroo LITE is the most compact versiondesigned for organizations that need storage capacities starting at 100 terabytes. This ready-to-use desktop solution offers great convenience and versatility, even when available storage space is limited.

As for the sectors to whom they are directed, essentially to large documentary collections, national archives, media and entertainment, large libraries, museum collections, film archives, large galleries, research centers… In short, to all those organizations that must retain large volumes of digital data of incalculable value in the long term or even forever. And as a storage repository for all those historical documents and materials that contain valuable knowledge that deserves to be preserved in the long term and that are still pending digitization.

Hardware, software and technology, you offer three in one, are they inseparable, independent, complementary…?

That will depend on the needs of each user. Fujifilm has created these data archiving solutionsready to use, with all the necessary components pre-installed in one place with ease of use and practicality in mind. But it offers maximum flexibility to adapt the solution configuration to the needs of each client.

Our software integrated into the Kangaroo range of solutions is also available standalone and can be easily integrated into any existing IT infrastructure.

How can I access or purchase your solutions?

putting on direct contact with Fujifilm or through our business partners to receive advice, price indications or request proofs of concept, whether in virtual or physical format and/or demonstrations of the main functions available in the administrator and user interface of the software itself Fujifilm Object Archive.