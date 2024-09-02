Ciudad Juarez.- Hundreds of travelers were stranded this afternoon on the Juárez-Chihuahua highway due to heavy rain.

The drivers were trapped on the highway at kilometer 80, according to reports from those affected.

Due to the rain, there were floods that did not allow passage or caused the flow to be too slow.

Some chose to take some stretches in the opposite direction to move forward and leave behind the kilometer-long queue that had formed.

The State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) issued an alert to the population in the presence of heavy rains and hail that have caused traffic cuts, as well as the diversion of routes on state highways, including the Juárez-Chihuahua highway.

The main damages are found in highway sections in Namiquipa, Juárez and Parral.

Regarding the stretch leading from Namiquipa to Benito Juárez, heavy rains and hail accumulation on the asphalt were recorded. Given these circumstances, motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution, or to wait for the situation to normalize.

According to the State Civil Protection report, flash flooding occurred near kilometer 84 on the highway leading from Ciudad Juarez to Chihuahua, which closed the way to small vehicles from north to south.

The CEPC asks citizens to avoid travelling on these roads, as rainfall is expected to continue over the next few hours in much of the state, with possible hail and thunderstorms.

In addition, people are urged not to travel through areas at risk of flooding, such as streams, fords, ditches or streets where vehicles may be swept away.