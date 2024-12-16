The snow has already begun to arrive in many corners of Spain during this weekend, which has left intense frosthurricane winds and very cold in almost the entire country. Given this situation of low temperaturesmany citizens already have their eyes set on the time of these Christmaswhich are about to begin and during which some lucky people will enjoy a few days off to spend with their loved ones.

During next week there will be -10 ºC in some areas of Spain and up to 25 ºC in others. vs. “The coldest night will be from Sunday to Monday, with values ​​of -2 to -4 ºC in flat interior areas and up to -10 ºC in the Pyrenees.” Key days and regions by @DuncanWingen. … pic.twitter.com/Ksgucz3Jx5 — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 15, 2024

During these days, there are many who dream of a white and cold week, in the style of the movies. However, contrary to what many believe, this is not usually the case in our country and latest predictions do not aim to be very flattering for lovers of snowfall. This has been warned by the eltiempo.es experts in their latest forecast, where they suggest that this year 2024 will be about Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve “with a very different panorama”.

In anticipation of the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the meteorological portal has explained that we can forget about “snowy landscapes” for this week from December 23 to 29. But what will the weather be like on Christmas Eve and Christmas? This is what the experts at eltiempo.es say.

Change in Christmas Eve and Christmas temperatures in Spain

Christmas week, according to the latest models, will be very different to these last days, thus saying goodbye to the instability and cold of these weeks. «Everything points to a drier scenario, with conditions that could break with winter traditions that many have in mind,” they have anticipated in the organization for two days as important as December 24 and 25.









According to eltiempo.es, during these next few days we will have temperatures that “they will be within normal in most of the country”. Throughout the days leading up to the holidays, there will only be changes in the Canary and Balearic archipelagos and in the south of the peninsula, especially in Andalusia, Region of Murcia and Valencian Communitywhere the thermometers will leave values ​​”slightly warmer than usual».

“Everything points to a drier scenario at Christmas, with conditions that could break the winter traditions that many have in mind”

Even so, on Christmas Eve and Christmas we could have temperatures “below normal” in most of the Peninsula. Once again, away from the winter cold, they will stay in regions of the Levante and the southern tip of the peninsulawhere normal values ​​are expected, and Canary Islandswhere they will be “slightly above normal.”

The areas of Spain where it will rain this Christmas

Christmas will not be a week of heavy rainfall either, according to meteorologists. From the portal they warn that in a large part of Spain we will have “conditions slightly drier than expected”especially in communities such as Madrid, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Catalonia, Aragon, Extremadura and the south of Castilla y León.

At the moment, the maps indicate that these days of Christmas Eve and Christmas will, in general, be very stable in the environment and there will be “little chance of significant rain”.

Even so, we cannot rule out some precipitation in northern areas of the country, where, according to eltiempo.es, the usual rainfall values for the time and we could even see some storms.

Christmas week time could extend to New Year’s Eve

It will not be, according to experts, “a white Christmas for the majority of the country. Regarding possible changes for New Year’s Eve, from eltiempo.es they rule out for the moment an alteration in this dry environmentwhich could “extend to the end of year festivities” and even continue during the first days of 2025 in Spain.