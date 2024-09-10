Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroone of the most anticipated video games of the year, will be present at AniMole 2024. This will be from September 27 to 29, 2024, where attendees will be able to enjoy its demo on the exhibition floor at the Bandai Namco stand.

Players will thus get a taste of what this thunderous new battle between the Z Warriors and the many enemies they have fought over the years has to offer.

This video game, which is developed by Spike Chunsoft, is the next installment of the renowned series of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai TenkaichiSo that no one can miss out on the fun, there will be 16 gaming stations with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero at AniMole 2024.

They will be located at the entrance of the reserved space for Bandai Namco for this convention, which takes place at the World Trade Center located in Mexico City.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It is developed with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, one of the most advanced engines currently available. This is why it offers fans the most dizzying and impressive combats. These take place in destructible scenarios and are adorned with stunning visual effects.

It’s a title that takes advantage of the power of next-generation consoles. It’s only a month away from being available for sale.

The launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be released on October 11, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. So at AniMole 2024, players will have the chance to experience a bit of what it has to offer in a great atmosphere.

The world of Dragon Ball is very hectic at the moment. In addition to the video games, a new anime is on the way, Dragon Ball Daimaand its future is being discussed in Japan.

Apart from Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero We have more geek information at TierraGamer.