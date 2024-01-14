Genoa – The lethal wounds were inflicted with the weapon that the alleged murderers had bought a few hours before torturing their victim. And this detail, which emerged in the final stages of the investigation, consolidates the suspicions of premeditation which put both at risk of life imprisonment. The investigative turning point materialized with the conclusions of the medical-legal consultants appointed by the prosecutor Daniela Pischetola to shed even more detailed light on the murder of Mahmoud Abdalla. The latter is the nineteen-year-old Egyptian murdered on 23 July 2023 and whose remains were then thrown into the sea in Tigullio.

For that massacre, we remember, Abdelwahab Kamel known as Tito, 27 years old, and Abdelghani Ali known as Bob, 26 years old, both compatriots of the victim, were arrested: the first was the de facto manager of the Barber Shop Aly in via Merano in Sestri Ponente for the which Mahmoud worked for, the second had been in charge of the cash register for a few months. Above all: they are cousin and brother respectively of the owner of the business, Mohamed Alì known as Aly, who returned to Cairo on 26 June 2023 after the Financial Police had carried out an inspection in his salon on the 19th, during which Abdalla had reported irregularities in the management of the workers and the police investigations are continuing on him.

Mahmoud Abdalla was 19 years old

In fact, it turned out that on the morning of Sunday 23 July, a few hours after the crime, Mahmoud had received several phone calls: one from Aly, who was already in Egypt at the time, and another from Bob. Not only that: on the same morning again Aly, from North Africa, had managed to contact the nineteen-year-old's new employer via Messenger, who runs a barbershop in Pegli, and told him that he would have problems. the three decisive hours It was then learned that Abdalla, after learning of the intimidation of the usual Aly, had decided not to continue working for the new hairdresser (SA, himself Egyptian) only asking him for hospitality for the following night. The victim then received a new call from Aly from Egypt, at the end of which she explained to the person who was with him that he had to go to Sestri, where they would give him his money. He then left the shop and shortly afterwards Tito and Bob showed up, urging the owner not to hire Mahmoud. The rest is now known: Abdalla, following input from Cairo, goes to via Vado in Sestri, to the dormitory he shared with some colleagues, and here he is joined by Tito and Bob who in the meantime had probably bought a knife and cleaver.

And this is the knot that they are going to unravel, to a large extent at least, the studies completed by the medical examiner. Because the reports certify a very high “compatibility” between the shots that killed Mahmoud and a prototype cleaver identical to the one that the two suspects – as clarified by a video – had purchased in a Chinese shop in Sestri two hours before killing, having a specific plan in mind. The execution and red herrings From that moment on the sequence is even clearer. Tito and Bob massacre Mahmoud and transport the body in a suitcase, stopping for a few hours in Chiavari in a second barbershop that they manage there. They go out and go to a club to drink, then they recover the body again, transport it towards the mouth of the Entella stream, dissect it and throw the remains into the sea on the night between Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th July. In the days between the fatal attack and the arrests, Aly calls Tito from Egypt recording him when he essentially admits to having hit the nineteen-year-old. “They framed me”, the phrase repeated several times by Tito himself after entering the cell. To underline this aspect and proclaim his substantial innocence by claiming that he had simply found himself in the middle of an attack committed by another, he had asked to be heard from by the prosecutor and the confrontation should be agreed next week.