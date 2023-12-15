A new cabinet must reduce greenhouse gases more quickly and argue for a new, tightened climate target in the European Union. The new scientific Climate Council writes this in its first major advice to the House of Representatives and the future cabinet.

Because of the elections, the ten scientists in the Climate Council hastened their first advice. “Then it can still be included in the coalition negotiations,” says Jan Willem Erisman, professor of environment and sustainability and chairman of the Climate Council. In April, the outgoing cabinet established the council, with the task of providing the government with solicited and unsolicited scientific advice on climate policy.

The question, however, is whether PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB, who are now talking to each other about a possible coalition, are open to more ambitious climate goals. PVV, the winner of the elections, wants to put all climate policy “through the shredder”, as stated in the party program. BBB and NSC do not seem inclined to make any extra haste: NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt and BBB voted against the tightened Dutch Climate Act this year.

In concrete terms, the Climate Council recommends reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90 to 95 percent in the EU by 2040. This means that emissions must fall faster than on the current path over the next sixteen years so that the EU can be climate neutral by 2050 and, on balance, no longer emit any greenhouse gases.

The VVD wanted to agree on a new climate target for 2040 in the election manifesto. But the party wants to aim for a reduction of 85 percent, a lot less than the 90 to 95 percent that the Climate Council now recommends, following the example of the European Climate Council earlier this year .

There is more in the Climate Council's advice that does not seem to match what the four right-wing parties want. According to the Climate Council, a major contribution to the acceleration must come from citizens who behave more sustainably, for example by driving fewer petrol or diesel cars, eating less dairy and meat, making homes more sustainable and buying fewer things.

Discourage meat and dairy

A new cabinet must focus more on sustainable choices and behavior, including by taxing emissions and setting standards. But also by making sustainable options such as public transport more attractive, supporting energy collectives run by citizens and relieving worries for people on low incomes, for example by obliging landlords to insulate rental properties. “Politics has not done that so far. But there is still a lot to be gained from steering towards sustainable behavior,” says Erisman in an explanation of the advice.

However, PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB all want to tax fossil fuels less in their own way. And the discouragement of eating meat and dairy products is also a sensitive issue for these parties. One of the reasons is that climate policy affects citizens financially when fossil travel, fossil energy and food become more expensive.

According to the Climate Council, some citizens would be willing to behave more sustainably if those choices became more attractive. “We are currently making too little use of the energy that is already in society,” says Heleen de Coninck, vice-chairman of the Climate Council and professor of system transitions and climate change. There are already two million households with solar panels and seven hundred energy cooperatives with a total of 120,000 members.

It is essential that climate policy is fair and that households with limited financial resources are spared and helped, writes the Climate Council. This is the only way to create sufficient support among citizens. “In recent years, this has not been part of the policy enough,” says De Coninck. “Then you organize your own resistance to climate policy. You must prevent the rich from being able to pay for polluting and the poor not.”

Erisman himself spoke to many farmers, because as a 'nitrogen professor' he is concerned with the nitrogen problem. “Then you appear to be quite on the same page; there is quite a lot of reasonableness. Of course there is a lot of anger and frustration, but above all there is uncertainty. People need clarity from politics.”

The Climate Council does not want to say what a climate-neutral Netherlands should look like. “That is not up to ten scientists, but up to the Dutch themselves,” says De Coninck. “It is essential for climate policy to jointly determine how the Dutch want to live climate-neutral and climate-proof,” writes the Climate Council.

Jan Willem Erisman, professor of environment and sustainability and chairman of the Climate Council. Photo Lex van Lieshout/ANP

Reducing emissions faster makes it more likely that the Netherlands will be climate neutral by 2050, the Climate Council writes. “This is because the emissions that remain last are the most difficult to reduce and therefore there is more time for this when accelerating.” Starting earlier is less expensive and less disruptive, according to the council. And more fair: the Netherlands will ultimately emit less greenhouse gases. This gives developing countries more space.

“Whatever cabinet you get, left or right, it must implement climate policy,” says Erisman. There are international treaties and a Dutch and European Climate Act that require this. “Then take matters into your own hands. Make choices earlier and use them to your advantage. Take care of your citizens, make sure there is a policy that is fair for everyone. That only gives you returns.”

The Climate Council sees an economic opportunity for the Netherlands in adapting to and combating climate change. Erisman: “As a low-lying delta with many people huddled together, we are very vulnerable. We get water from all sides, from higher sea level rise, from rivers. We are a model area in the world. If we can arrange it here, you can apply it elsewhere.”

Is not too bad

Erisman thinks that the gap between the advice of the Climate Council and the four parties that are now going to negotiate about a coalition to be formed is not too bad. NSC emphasizes improving governance. “We also do that in this advice.” VVD emphasizes the economy. “We do that too: look at the economic opportunities for the Netherlands, we say. There are also people at the negotiating table who are pro-people and social. We emphasize the importance of justice. So essentially there are a lot of hooks for politics in it.”

But the PVV does not see the usefulness of climate policy at all. And PVV and BBB point out in their election manifestos that the Netherlands is a small country that contributes little to global warming. The PVV therefore thinks it is nonsense to spend tens of billions of euros on limiting emissions.

A new cabinet can also ignore the Climate Council's advice. However, it must come up with a Climate Plan by the end of 2024 for the ten years after 2025. This is laid down in the Dutch Climate Act, which was tightened this year. PVV, Pieter Omtzigt and BBB voted against this tightening in the House of Representatives in February. PVV and BBB also did this before the summer in the Senate, in which the NSC does not yet have seats.

“The Netherlands itself cannot of course save the world, we are too small for that,” says De Coninck. “But if the Netherlands doesn't do it, the rest of the world certainly won't do it. If it can be done anywhere, it is here. Showing what is possible is very important.”