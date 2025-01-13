Place both initiatives on the same level of “seriousness” and already prepare political and social actions, without ruling out calling people back to the streets.



01/13/2025



Updated at 11:18 p.m.





The registration of the PSOE bill last Friday, with which the Government intends, among other things, to limit popular action in the courts, caught the People’s Party. At the moment and due to the scope of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only