Place both initiatives on the same level of “seriousness” and already prepare political and social actions, without ruling out calling people back to the streets.
The registration of the PSOE bill last Friday, with which the Government intends, among other things, to limit popular action in the courts, caught the People’s Party. At the moment and due to the scope of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#equates #amnesty #Begoña #law #studies #shock #plan #stop
Leave a Reply