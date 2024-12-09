He Real Betis has exercised this Monday morning with the absence of Rui Silvawho is waiting to undergo medical tests to find out the extent of the shoulder injury that prevented him from playing against Barcelona. The Portuguese goalkeeper stopped his warm-up at Villamarín when he was announced as a starter to be later replaced by Fran Vieiteswho played the entire match. Now it remains to be seen how long Rui Silva will be out.

For now, for this Thursday’s duel against Petrocub in the Conference League, it will be Adrian but two youth goals will have to travel as substitutes, given that Fran Vieites is not registered in the continental competition. Manu Gonzalez He is the usual third goalkeeper in Pellegrini’s calls and can also count on Germán for such a trip.

Pellegrini He explained his first impression of Rui Silva’s injury after Betis – Barcelona. «He came with some minor discomfort that did not prevent him from training but in the warm-up he felt greater pain. We didn’t want to risk it. We bet on Fran Vieites because Adrián is registered in the Conference and Fran is not and if something happened to Adrián we would be left without goalkeepers in Europe. We hope it will be a short period,” he expressed about the Portuguese’s injury.

Meanwhile, in training they were normal. Perraud and Mateowho had to ask for the change last Saturday as a result of the physical effort made against Barcelona. Their muscle discomfort was specific and they will be available this week in which the green and white team travel to Moldova and then visit Villarreal, a direct rival.









Johnny Cardoso He completed the session without problems, like Isco, and could be the novelty for the duel against Petrocub while Fornals follows his specific plan. Bellerín, William Carvalho and Mendy still do not participate with the group.