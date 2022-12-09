While Moroccans await a decisive and exciting match for the Atlas Lions with Portugal, on Saturday evening, star Cristiano Ronaldo got his share of anecdotes and jokes.

Moroccan commentators write sarcastically that Ronaldo is serving the Moroccan national team, and therefore, he deserves thanks, because he has become a factor of confusion and turmoil in the team, after reports spoke of his dissatisfaction to the point of rising up from being placed on the bench.

Meanwhile, others shared a picture of Ronaldo’s mother carrying a bowl of the famous couscous food in Morocco, and they said, “We honored you, aunt, when you were with us in Marrakesh.”

And since the Moroccan national team player, Ashraf Hakimi, speaks the Moroccan colloquial language to a limited extent, platform users circulated a clip in which he spoke Arabic with “hardship” after winning.

Hakimi wanted to talk about making Moroccans happy, so he said, “We rejoice.” At that time, commentators circulated phrases saying to the player, “Everything that comes from you is ghee and honey.”

As for the coach, Walid Al-Rakraki, he was known by the nickname “Ras Lavoca” in reference to his baldness, which he said the players began to touch during matches, in the context of joking and “bringing luck.”

In a video clip that was widely circulated, a young Moroccan said that he invites everyone to a baked goods called “Al-Shafang”, in the event that the national team qualifies for the final square.

The “shaving” is baked similar to the “donut” dessert, but it is prepared by frying, and it is usually not very expensive.

The Moroccan young man said enthusiastically in the video that he invites Moroccans to “chefang” only, then he pointed to the cafe, while the phrase “only” sparked controversy and interpretations of “how can we eat chafing without coffee or tea?”

And because the path of many of the Moroccan national team coaches was ending with popular demands for their dismissal, commentators said sarcastically, “Go away, Walid, you left us without sleep,” referring to the passion created by the participation of the World Cup, and the Moroccans are waiting for match after match and their eyes are on a cup that is no longer separated. It only has three games.