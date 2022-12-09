“We represent 46% of the EU population and over 42.5% of its GDP. We must be able to count more in Brussels, to have a stronger voice. In fact, we have to note that often our opinions have not weighed in proportion to the importance of our nations”. This is the position of the Italian government, expressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during the Eu Med-9 summit in Alicante. “We must become a cohesive group and that counts”, urged the owner of the Farnesina, who takes the place of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who remained in Rome due to flu.

Read also

“In fact, we all agree – continued Tajani – that we must make our coordination more effective, consolidating the work of the Med 9 group with sectoral, ministerial meetings, for example in foreign, energy, European affairs and the environment, agriculture. We must have more effective cooperation between the countries of the area”.

“We want to launch an EU summit with the southern neighborhood in 2023 – said Tajani – Our Spanish friends who will hold the EU presidency know they can count on us. A few days ago I attended an interesting EU Western Balkans summit. Because can’t we build one with our southern neighbors? We have discussed the effects of Russian aggression on Ukraine in particular on our region we must work together with partners on the southern shores of the Mediterranean to curb the emergency linked to energy, food and, of course, migratory security“.

As for immigration, “it was not discussed during the meetings, neither during breakfast nor during the first round table. We have raised and will continue to raise a global problem in all forums. It is not an Italy-France or Italy-Germany issue. We want to address an issue that can only be resolved at a European level” underlined the deputy prime minister.

On the sidelines of the meeting, regarding the state of relations between Paris and Rome after the recent tensions over migrants, Tajani explained to reporters that “there was no mention of divisions between Italy and France. I greeted Macron, whom I have known for many years, but I don’t think divisions should be insisted on. There may be divergent opinions but we must always find solutions at a European level.”

Punctures on the Italian government by France? “There have been no official statements, there have been informal statements but there was no scheduled visit from Meloni (to Paris, ed), let’s go ahead”.

“As regards ships (with migrants, ed), each case is a case in itself. Today one or two ships will be docked in the port of Salerno. Italy never fails to respond in solidarity, the important thing is that the rules are always respected, even on the part of NGOs”, said the owner of the Farnesina.