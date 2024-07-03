The July 1, 2024 security patches, as reported by Google’s Android Security Bulletin, include a fix for a critical vulnerability (CVE-2024-31320), making installing the update highly recommended. But let’s take a closer look at what’s improved.

The month of July brings with it the last Android security patches released by Google for the Pixels still supported, from the 5a (5G) to the Pixel 8 range. The update, based on stable Android 14, is already available in Italy with the build AP2A.240705.004 for most devices.

Critical vulnerabilities and improvements for Pixel and Samsung

In addition to the vulnerability fixes, the known patches for Pixels highlight camera stability improvements for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as general system stability improvements under certain conditions for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. A bug with “back” gesture navigation that could cause several Pixel models (Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet) has also been addressed.

Samsung, like other manufacturers, has integrated Google’s fixes with specific patches for its One UI user interface. In addition to the critical vulnerability CVE-2024-31320, the update for Galaxy includes three other critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-43556, CVE-2023-43538, and CVE-2023-43551) and 21 “high” risk ones. There are also two “high” risk fixes provided by Samsung Semiconductor, which should affect the SoC or other hardware components.

The update should download automatically. To check for the availability of the update and force it manually, just go to: Settings – System – Software updates – System updates and finally Check for updates. We do not know, however, if this new version will solve the problem that led to the blocking of Pixel 6 devices in the event of a factory reset.

Have you already installed the July security patches on your device? Have you noticed improvements or encountered problems? Share your experience in the comments!