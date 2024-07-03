The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) announced that the Weather forecast for today July 3, 2024 in the CENTRAL ZONE OF MEXICOmade up of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, will be characterized by severe weather due to heavy rains and gusts of wind.

This panorama is due to a Low pressure zone with cyclonic potential off the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán. Remember that Category 2 Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit Mexico twice: the first time on Thursday or Friday in the early morning and the other time on Sunday.

The situation is complicated by the Upper atmospheric instability and tropical wave number 7which is approaching the southeast of the country, interacting with the moisture intake from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Seaand a Low pressure trough over northwestern, northern and central Mexico.

What will the weather be like today, July 3, in the CENTRAL ZONE? | Conagua

■ Take your precautions as they are expected Very heavy rains in Veracruz

■ While, like yesterday, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla and Tlaxcala will have heavy rains

■ Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees in Veracruz

■ In the morning, it is forecast Cloudy sky and cool atmosphere with fog banks in high areas of the Valley of Mexico

■ Towards the afternoon, it is forecast Warm to warm weather, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) in the Mexico City and the State of Mexicoaccompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail

■ Estimated maximum temperature in Mexico City: 24 to 26 °C

■ Estimated minimum temperature in Mexico City: 14 to 16 °C

Heavy rains may be accompanied by lightning and hail, which could cause flooding, rising levels of rivers and streams, overflows, landslides and flooding. The population is advised to follow the instructions of Civil Protection to avoid risks.

These winds can knock down trees and billboards, so the population is urged to stay informed through the National Meteorological Service and follow the recommendations of state authorities and Civil Protection.