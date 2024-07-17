Billionaire Elon Musk has announced in a surprise move that he plans to relocate the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X, formerly Twitter, from California to TexasThe move appears to come after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a controversial law that bars schools from notifying parents of any changes to a student’s gender identification without the student’s consent. The law aims to protect students’ privacy and prevent “forced outing”.

“I made it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws like this would force families and businesses to leave California to protect their children.

.

Because of this law and many others that have preceded it, which attack both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.” Musk said.

Musk also announced the transfer of X’s headquarters, the former Twitter, from its art deco building located in San Francisco to Austin, Texas. Musk in this case motivated his decision also referring to urban security issuescomplaining of having to “dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building“.

The move could have a significant economic and cultural impact for California, which loses two tech giants, as well as for Texas, which further strengthens its reputation as a new center of attraction for technology and innovative companies.