The failed climb of Michael Andretti Alfa Romeo took the former McLaren driver out of the spotlight, who returned to the United States to better prepare himself for the IndyCar championship starting on 27 February. In the mind of the 59-year-old, however, Formula 1 is still there, and how. And he has no intention of giving up: word of the person who knows him best, his dad Mario. The 1978 world champion believes that his son will not give up and will attempt a new assault on a Circus team: “All I can say is that Michael has not given up and will not give up on his projects. He wants to get into Formula 1 and has an excellent staff behind him. Stay tuned! It’s not over yet“, Said ‘Piedone’ to RacingNews365.

Andretti then spoke in optimistic terms of the new era of F1: “We will see if the races will be more leveled. Due to these new rules, everyone starts practically from scratch. I think eyes are on Ferrari And McLaren at the moment. I suspect everyone expects them to take on Red Bull and Mercedes. This creates anticipation and unpredictability for the next season. But at the end of the day, I think the usual teams will still be ahead“.