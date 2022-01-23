Mexico.- Despite the fact that a Unitary Court ordered to annul the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention against Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), for the purchase of the scrap plant of Agronitrogenated, the former government official of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto must remain in jail for the case of the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Since 2020, Lozoya Austin was extradited from Spain to Mexico in order to be held accountable for the cases of corruption that weigh against him, after having agreed to take advantage of the figure of a protected witness and collaborate with the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) in the two cases in which he was involved when he was the owner of the Mexican state oil company.

On Saturday, January 22, a Unitary Court ordered to annul the preventive detention against the former public servant issued by the Judiciary in November 2021 for the acquisition by Pemex of Altos Hornos de México of the Agronitrogenados scrap plant.

Read more: AMLO claims to have a “political testament” to guarantee continuity of the 4T in case of his death

However, the justified pre-trial detention for the case of the bribes that Emilio Lozoya received from the Odebrecht company is still in force, so the former official must remain confined in the North Recluse.

In November of last year, José Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza, control judge of the Criminal Justice Center in the North Reclusorio, first issued the justified preventive detention measure against Lozoya Austin, noting that he has the means, both financial and personal. , to escape, this by spending more than a year leading the process in freedom.

Read more: Judge orders release of Emilio Lozoya for Agronitrogenados case

The precautionary measures issued against Emilio Lozoya for the cases of Odebrecht and Agronitrogenados occurred after the FGR requested their modification, after the former director of Pemex was captured in a luxurious restaurant in Mexico City. That was how, after more than a year of being extradited from Spain to the national territory, the former public servant set foot in the penitentiary for the first time, where he has remained for almost three months so far.