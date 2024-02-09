The transfer market is not closed at all and that, for Millionaires, it is good news but also bad news. The club made an important decision thinking about the future.

The blue is desperately looking for a winger after the departure of Edgar Guerra already advanced in the current season, especially thinking about the group stage of the Libertadores Cup, its most ambitious goal.

It has not been easy, as coach Alberto Gamero confessedand one by one the candidates have been discarded, seduced by other options abroad.

​However, the fact that the market continues to move also forces us to make significant efforts to not allow more departures, although everyone is aware that the squad is very attractive for many teams.

The matter is so clear that there have already been at least two offers for one of his insignia, none other than the defender Andrés Llinás, They have been looking for him since last year and have already been offered at least two offers.

The information was revealed on the program In The RCN Playwhere the two continent teams that would have searched for him were revealed.

The equipment in question would be Peñarol of Uruguay and Toluca of Mexico, although, according to the source, there was no echo in Millonarios for any of the proposals.

A champion player of everything local and with calls to Colombia selection He is, for the board, a player with a high price, who would not have been approached by suitors.

Llinás It also has the challenge of Libertadores Cup with the team in which he was formed, so his immediate future remains blue. Of course, the market can do anything and at 26 years old he is at a key age to think about an international offer. But for now, the temptation doesn't seem strong enough.

