Nominations Thursday The House of the Famous of Telemundo showed that participants are already immersed in alliances and strategies. The teams from the Fire and Water rooms seem to have joined forces with the inhabitants of Earth, after a week of conflicts and fights over food, which resulted in five nominees.

In the third week of the celebrities in the Telemundo house, the cordiality began to fade, after Lupillo Rivera, in his role as leader, announced that the pantry would be divided into three, before the conflict that unleashed Thalí García and Maripily Rivera to eat some sausages without notifying the rest of the inhabitants. Since the three are part of the fourth Earth, the other participants of the reality show sought revenge in the week's nominations.

The nominees of week 3 in Telemundo's The House of the Famous 2024



After the 21 inhabitants of Telemundo's The House of the Famous began to assign points in the confessional with the Chiefhost Nacho Lozano announced the nominees:

Maripily Rivera, with 13 votes. Fernando Lozada, with 11 votes. 'La Divaza', with 10 votes. Carlos Gómez 'El Cañón', with eight votes. Thalí García, with eight votes.

They are the nominees for week 3, of Telemundo's La Casa de los Famosos. Photo: Instagram @telemundorealities

It stands out that Maripily, 'La Divaza' and Thali are inhabitants of the fourth Earth, which seems to respond to an agreement by the inhabitants of Fire and Water to try to eliminate the competition.

How to save your favorite from being kicked out The House of the Famous?



The public can vote to prevent any of these five nominees from being evicted from the house on elimination night. Besides, one of them could be saved by Lupillo Riveraas long as he retains his place as head of the house until Friday.

To vote to save your favorite from being kicked out of The House of the Famous from Telemundo, The public can visit the official website of the program and cast their vote on the platform. Only people who reside in some of the country's 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can vote.