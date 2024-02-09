During the last few days we have heard many opinions about the future of Xbox, but few people who work in the industry have discussed this topic openly. Now, during a meeting with shareholders regarding the results of the last financial quarter, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, was asked about the possibility of seeing Xbox as a third-party publisher, and The director does not believe that this will substantially affect the industry.

As part of a question and answer session, Guillemot felt the need to share his opinion about the situation in which Xbox finds itself at the moment, and although some might think that a change as big as the one rumors could mark a before and after for the industry, The CEO has indicated that in reality not much will change. This is what he said about it:

“The thing to keep in mind, anyway, is that Activision Blizzard used to be cross-platform, so it would have an impact, but it's not a huge impact on the industry.”

Guillemot's comments do not confirm or deny the rumors about Xbox, but they do give us an idea of ​​how big companies would react. However, The CEO takes as an example a company that already made multiplatform games, and not something like the next Halo or Gears of War could be. It's also true that at the end of the day, this would just mean that Microsoft would have another influx of money.

Considering that a special presentation focused on the future of Xbox is expected to take place next week, It's only a matter of time before all our questions have an answer. On related topics, the Xbox Series X|S logo disappears from some Xbox games. Likewise, production of the Series X|S could have come to an end.

Editor's Note:

While we will see some kind of substantial impact if Xbox becomes a third-party publisher, at the end of the day, they will continue to make games, and by bringing them to other platforms they will make more money, which is the main goal of any company. It's kind of sad that the competition is going down, but it's not like PlayStation is being pressured by Microsoft like in the days of the Xbox 360.

Via: GameSpot