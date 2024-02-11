Andres Hurtado was no stranger to the elimination of Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado from 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and attacked the program. Through his Instagram account, the controversial presenter shared a series of images of his daughters in the culinary reality show and ranted against all those who host the show.

As you remember, the popular 'Chibolín', True to his style, he commented that he “had no faith” in his daughters for their participation in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and that they would be the first to be eliminated. Despite this, the influencers appeared stronger and said they were giving their all to surprise the public. Finally, the driver agreed with the driver.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about his daughters Josetty and Génnesis?

After their elimination, Josetty and Génnesis were optimistic and commented that, despite leaving the competition, they feel like winners for having overcome one of their biggest challenges in the kitchen. Given this, Andrés Hurtado stated: “How are they going to feel like winners if they didn't win anything?”. Before entering into this, maybe they would have prepared themselves… Don't you think?”

Was Andrés Hurtado upset with 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Andres Hurtado He did not forgive Nelly Rossinelli for dedicating heartfelt words to her daughters, after eliminating them from the program. “Look what Judge Nelly Rossinelli tells you: 'Girls, we miss you.' How is she going to miss them if she threw them away herself? “I don’t understand my poor daughters,” she said.

Likewise, José Peláez also dedicated words to Andrés Hurtado's daughters, but again 'Chibolín' attacked. “Another one who says, 'We're going to miss them.' Being the main driver, he didn't help them. Rather, he helped throw them away. If you're the driver, you can at least use your presence to say, 'I think we should give them a chance.' to these girls.’ He never did,” he said.

What did Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado say about their father's lack of support?

As for cooking, the Hurtado sisters admitted that it is not their specialty; but they have been learning with videos on YouTube. With this method, they hoped to impress everyone, even their own father.

“He is a man of little faith. He doesn't trust us and that's why we have decided to opt for our 'The Great Chef' family from Latina. We laugh a lot, the family that loves each other is bullied, we are calm; “Life is so beautiful and things are going so well for all of us that we have a lot of fun,” commented Josetty,

Likewise, Josetty and Génnesis had already ruled out their father's support in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities': “Oh, no, how scary, he starts firing everyone. Imagine if I said something to Javier Masías, I'm dying, but if he didn't get involved, he would say: 'Swallow me, earth.' We would tell him 'don't help, because you don't help' (laughs). Better not, he is so unpredictable than not. “He is a time bomb.”

