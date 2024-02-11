Drone debris found on the border between Ukraine and Moldova

The wreckage of a drone was found on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. About it reports press service of the Moldovan border police.

The department's statement indicates that we are talking about a Shahed-type drone. It is not specified whether the drone carried a warhead.

Access to the drone crash site has been restricted. The border police said that due to the measures taken by local authorities there is no threat to the population. The message provides data from the Ukrainian authorities, according to which on the night of February 10, one of the regions of Ukraine adjacent to Moldova was attacked.

Earlier in Ukraine they talked about testing new Russian drones in a combat situation. A distinctive feature of drones is their immunity to electronic warfare.