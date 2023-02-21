The actress stars in A retreat to fall in love and the play about a survivor of abuse, Jauría.

Andrea Luna premieres the Peruvian-Spanish film A retreat to fall in love (this Thursday the 23rd) and at the same time takes up one of her most difficult characters in theater, the protagonist of Jauría, the play based on the trial of La Manada, the case of group rape in Spain. “I know that it is a very difficult and harsh climate, we are aware of that, but we have to move on, always attentive to the comments and how people feel”, he tells us by phone about the premiere on days of political and social crisis. “It is a romantic comedy, it has dramatic moments, but at the same time it is light, it is the tone that the director wanted. I think we have handled it as naturally as possible and the situations are what make us laugh. It is not entirely a comedy like Asu mare.”

We asked her what she thought about giving a message about the situation, as Mayella Lloclla did (the actress posed with a sign that read: “Let’s not let our privileges cloud our empathy”). “In part I agree with her, but they are her personal opinions, I respect her, but it is a very difficult time to put yourself in a position. Yes, I am tired of the violence and insecurity that exists, we go out into the streets with great fear. That should stop, we should be in a safe and fair country for everyone.”

Andrea Luna in the skin of a survivor. Photo: diffusion See also "A retreat to fall in love", the Peruvian-Spanish film that will make you believe in impossible love

However, he says that art can be a platform to denounce, as he will do since March with Jauría, a work that talks about the system and re-victimization. “It has been very strong and I am happy that it is recovering because it is a necessary issue. Unfortunately, it continues to happen and violence is normalized. So, it’s okay to raise our voice and communicate through expressions of art, that’s what we’re here for, to speak and bring to the table such a strong and painful topic for us. It is difficult to recover from violence”.

The actress who denounced in 2021 on social networks that she suffered physical and psychological abuse from her ex-partner, actor Pietro Sibille, explains what the worst thing that happens to a woman after she denounces is for her. “That they say ‘what did she do’, ‘but who was she before him’ or ‘he has helped her to be who she is’ and that for that ‘I have to be grateful’ because ‘I don’t have a job or talent or studies’. I haven’t stopped studying, now I’m studying Playwriting, but people speak because they don’t know or judge just for being a woman and being younger. Sometimes you think that you have the world in your favor, but it is not like that, I had to get out of that, I continue working and I am doing well ”.

Andrea Luna will play a rape victim in the play ‘Jauría’. Photo: diffusion See also Ángel Cabrera: new conviction for gender violence in Argentina

He says that he has tried to put himself in the shoes of those who cannot get out of an abusive situation. “I am a woman with privileges, because I have studies and not all have that access. From my position I have suffered a lot, and I cannot imagine what it would be like if I did not have those tools. I empathize with women who do not have the strength or courage to denounce because they live under the shadow of a man. You have to look for an incredible strength from within to say: ‘I deserve more than this’. You have to try to get the tools and support in your family to get out.”

For now he is writing short scripts for stories starring women. This week she premiered a song with Susan Green. “The song ‘Pasará’ is very personal, about a breakup and because they didn’t value her, she also suffered mistreatment. We have managed to get the director to put her in the film. There are so many people who are with toxic partners and it would be interesting for them to listen to the lyrics and see the movie because it has a lot to do with female empowerment and decision making. I hope he contributes a grain of sand.”