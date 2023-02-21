Angela Celentano, the result of the DNA test performed on the South American girl arrives: she is not the little one who disappeared on Monte Faito

The wait is over: the results of the DNA test performed on the South American girl confirm, after comparison with a sample taken from the family, that it is not Angela Celentano. For the parents of the child disappeared in 1996 on Monte Faito, in the municipality of Vico Equense (Naples) is another blow. The lawyer Louis Ferrandino, lawyer of the family of Angela Celentanotogether with the team of consultants made up of the lawyer Enrica Visconti, General Luciano Garofano and the “Manisco World” social team chaired by Virginia Adamo, let it be known that “a few hours ago they learned that from the comparison between the dna of the Celentano lords and that of the young woman unfortunately beware there is no genetic match“.

Angela Celentano, parents after the result of the DNA test: “We continue to look for her”

There girl whose genetic material had been removedtherefore, it is not Angela Celentano. Celentano Castle, Angela’s dad does not give up and explains: “We will continue our research and any other report worthy of further investigation will be covered. We thank all those who have contributed to the reports and we do not stop hoping to be able to embrace our beloved daughter again. For the time being, we believe we remain silent and ask for respect.”



