The lunch between Andrea Giambruno and the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace raises questions about the future after the end of the relationship with Giorgia Meloni: but will it just be a working lunch? What are they working on?

The breakup between Giorgia Meloni and her ex-partner, Andrea Giambruno, was determined by a series of disagreements and tensions, the roots of which could be traced back to personal and professional circumstances. However, the behaviors that Giambruno had off-air of his television program were interpreted as one of the reasons for the end of the relationship between Giambruno and Giorgia Meloni.

We are talking about the off-air scandal, broadcast by Strip the News on October 18th. This behind the scenes revealed controversial moments of the program hosted by Giambruno himself on Network4. In the video, the host complains about the criticism regarding his appearance, in particular his quiff, arguing animatedly with his collaborators on the set. The audio reveals sexist and offensive comments, with Giambruno touching his private parts and directing insults towards his colleagues.

In particular, it comes close to Viviana Guglielmi, paying her numerous compliments. However, despite the end of their relationship, Meloni and Andrea seem to maintain a civil relationship, especially for the sake of their daughter Geneva. In fact, shared custody of her proceeds without apparent problems, so much so that the father manages to see her daughter every day.

Recently, paparazzi spotted Andrea Giambruno at a business lunch with the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace, a respected figure and long-time friend. This meeting, immortalized by the paparazzi of the weekly Chi, fueled various conjectures and speculations regarding the nature of Giambruno's future projects. However, information on this still remains vague and subject to interpretation. It seems that the man is writing an autobiography.

As Giambruno explores new professional possibilities and contemplates the publication of a book that could reveal intimate details of his relationship with Meloni, it remains to be seen how the paparazzi and the public will react to these new revelations.