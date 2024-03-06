Gaza War | Haaretz: Stalled Gaza ceasefire talks about to collapse

Biden emphasized that the truce should be put into effect before the start of Ramadan.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Wednesday that Hamas sources told the Arab and Palestinian media that the Gaza truce negotiations held in Egypt were about to fail, as Israel has not agreed to Hamas's demands.

Gaza truce negotiations continued for the fourth day on Wednesday in Cairo. The Egyptian state media already reported on Tuesday that Israel and the extremist organization Hamas have stuck to their own demands.

According to Hamas, the hostages will only be released after Israel has completely withdrawn its forces from the Gaza Strip and allowed aid to the area. In addition, Hamas demands that Israel allow the Gazans who fled their homes to return to their own residential areas.

Israel, on the other hand, has refused to send its delegation to Cairo. The reason given was that Hamas had not provided Israel with a list of the Palestinian hostages who were still alive.

President of the United States Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Hamas to quickly agree to ceasefire terms before the start of Ramadan.

Negotiations during Israel has continued to block aid shipments.

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) reported on Tuesday that Israeli forces had turned away an aid transport convoy headed for the northern part of Gaza at a border checkpoint.

According to WFP, desperate people robbed the aid convoy, which consisted of 14 trucks carrying food, which was directed to a new route. About 200 tons of food were exported.

“While today's (Tuesday's) convoy was unable to reach the north to deliver food to starving people, WFP is still exploring all possible avenues to do so,” said WFP's Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau in the statement.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 86 people had died in Gaza in the previous 24 hours. According to the ministry, over 30,700 people have died and well over 72,000 have been wounded in the Israeli attack on Gaza in almost five months.