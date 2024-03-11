At 8 years old, André Sebastián is very clear about wanting to have a long acting career.. The small and charismatic actor, originally from Mexico City, He has conquered the hearts of the public by participating in several soap operas like “My fortune is to love you”, “My path is to love you”, “Overcoming absence” and now in “Live on love”all these productions of TelevisaUnivision. “I hope to do this for my entire life, I would like a squirt,” she commented in a very pleasant chat for Debate.

André Sebastian plays “Pedrito” in the soap opera “Vivir de amor”a production by Salvador Mejía, starring Kimberly Dos Ramos, Emmanuel Palomares, Gala Montes and Juan Diego Covarrubias, along with Joshua Gutiérrez and Gabriela Spanic in the antagonistic roles. “Very cool, I am very grateful to all the people who love me and also to the producer Salvador Mejía, very happy to be in this beautiful project.”

“Pedrito” is a mature boy for his age. He was raised on the streets, does not go to school, works to support himself and lives on a bridge near the market. He is a very positive boy, despite his situation, “he is a boy who lived with his grandmother, but he got sick, he had to go to work to buy his medicine until he died, then he went to work, selling newspapers.” , to sing to be able to eat,” André Sebastián tells us about his character.

André Sebastián is a real promise on Mexican television. He debuted as an actor at the age of 5, in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you”, after having participated in a casting made by television producer Nicandro Díaz in the morning program “Hoy” on Televisa. “I started to like acting because of an aunt whose children acted, out of nowhere they told my mother: 'put it in', my mother said no, school was better, when the pandemic started we had nothing to do, I got in and out of nowhere they started calling me and calling me.

André Sebastián has filled Mexican television with tenderness with each of his characters. Photo: courtesy TelevisaUnivision

At his young age, André Sebastián is a true professional. He always rehearses his scenes with his mother, who always accompanies him to his calls and to his classes at the CEA (Televisa Artistic Education Center). Sometimes his grandfather accompanies him, “I learn them by heart, sometimes when we don't rehearse them because we arrive at the house late at night, sometimes if I get 'peaty' or I learn them in a rush.”

André Sebastian ha worked alongside renowned actors such as David Zepeda, Susana González, Gabriel Soto, Ariadne Díaz, Danilo Carrera and now, with Kimberly Dos Ramos, Emmanuel Palomares, Gala Montes and others, whom he admires a lot, “because when I meet them they are cute, in this novel ('Vivir de amor') they have given me a lot of advice, that I should always be kind and I should always be very happy and with all the attitude”. He also worked with Samadhi Zendejas and William Levyin the melodrama “Vuelve a mí” on Telemundo.

Along with his acting career, he is in his second year of elementary school and takes his classes online. On a normal day in his life, first he starts studying and when he finishes he watches a little television, “then, whether I have a call or not, we study the scenes, or I stay watching television and fall asleep in my room, in the living room or in my parents' room (laughs)”. And to all those who want to be actors or fulfill their dreams in any profession, André Sebastian He shares this advice with them, “they must be very brave and have a lot, a lot of faith, that is very important.”

Remember that In his first soap opera he got a little nervous“in my first scene, they said 'three, two, one', I was super, super nervous, it was a crying scene, I was super mega nervous”, however, Today, André Sebastián has known how to overcome any fear and he does it wonderfully, having a promising future in acting, “don't miss 'Vivir de amor', in this character ('Pedrito') who is going to be surprising, please see it.” The telenovela is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at 4:30 PM on Las Estrellas.

