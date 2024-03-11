Currently, the rise of cell phones has not ended, as mobile companies seek to make a space for themselves to stand out from others, and without a doubt, Xiaomi has been able to stand out due to the built-in functions that cannot be seen even on the devices. of Manzana. However, there are certain rules that devices usually ignore, and for that reason they will be removing a function that was quite popular in these options.

For those who don't know, users could listen to videos of Youtube without the need to have the cell phone in active mode, that is, they could put it to sleep and still listen to the podcasts without having to use the device's power. This is something that is only possible if the premium account for the service is paid, and as in Xiaomi is free, it will have to be withdrawn, probably due to claims by the company owned by Google.

However, it is not bad news for everyone, since the only ones affected will be MIUI and HyperOS, so others will continue using the function without any problem. Users who have them have until March 7 to use the application as long as they can, then it will be deactivated and they will have to move or stay with the conventional way of listening. Youtube.

Here is the statement about the decision:

Due to regulatory compliance requirements, we regret to inform you that we have removed the “Play video sound with screen off” function in the video toolbox function and the “Turn off screen” function in the video toolbox function. game via Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

This was a step in the evolution of using the devices, but the rules had to be followed.

Via: Newcmi

Editor's note: It's quite sad that they remove the features, because being able to listen to just the videos is something that people want without having to spend so much money on a membership. Hopefully in the future YouTube will make it free so that you no longer have any inconveniences.