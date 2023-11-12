Club América finished the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament in a very good way with 40 points, leading the classification. In addition, it has recorded 16 consecutive games in Aztec football without knowing defeat, after its first and only defeat in the current tournament was On Matchday 1 against FC Juárez, they finally closed the regular phase with 12 wins, four draws and one loss.
The Águilas were two units away from achieving the record for points in short tournaments with 17 dates and managed to be the best defense and offense of the tournament with only 14 goals against and 37 goals in favor, so without a doubt they are the main candidate to lift the Mexican First Division championship.
At the beginning of the tournament the team generated doubts, especially due to its debut with a loss at home against the Braves and there were many questions about whether the hiring of the Brazilian coach André Jardine It was the best option for the team and as the days went by the doubts dissipated.
However, despite all that, the Brazilian strategist never had the objective of keeping his opponents quiet and focused on his work, as he stated in a press conference after the confrontation against Tigres UANL.
André Jardine He never paid attention to those who doubted his work and was satisfied with what he has achieved with the azulcrema team.
“It was never my goal or my concern (to shut up). I had full confidence in the work I would be able to do, so at the beginning I asked for a little patience. We are still under construction, America can still evolve much more”
– André Jardine.
Despite the multiple casualties with which he played, the coach said he felt calm, as they maintained their defensive solidity with everything and the lack of forcefulness.
“We weren’t so sharp on the last pass. We were a consistent team with few defensive errors, but we often made mistakes in the last pass, in the last cross or in the finalization, which is perhaps why we did not score goals,” he noted.
The capital team will know its rival in approximately 10 more days when the Play-In takes place and its rival will come from any of these teams: Santos Laguna, Mazatlán, Puebla and Pachuca.
