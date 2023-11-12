Eight former Latin American presidents from the conservative orbit, one Spanish and a Nobel Prize winner in Literature have expressed their support for the Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, a radical right-winger and economic liberal, for the second round of elections on November 19. “[Milei es] a new candidate in politics, with whom we undoubtedly have many differences, but who believes in the ideas of freedom and has a very accurate diagnosis regarding the country’s economic problem,” says a text signed, among others, by the Chilean Sebastián Piñera. , the Mexican Felipe Calderón, the Colombian Iván Duque and the Spanish Mariano Rajoy, who are also joined by the Nobel Prize in Literature Mario Vargas Llosa. The information disseminated on social networks by the ultra Argentine party, La Libertad Avanza, has been confirmed to this newspaper by the team of former president Piñera, reports Rocio Montes.

“The only way out for Argentina is with political and economic freedom, respect for the rule of law and private property, and with the rules of the game of liberal democracy, the social market economy, social justice and modernity,” the statement says. to which the Argentine Mauricio Macri also adheres, who has already publicly shown his support for the ultra; the Bolivian Jorge Tuto Quiroga; Puerto Rican Luis Fortuño; the Colombian Andrés Pastrana; the Mexican Vicente Fox; the Peruvian Álvaro Vargas Llosa, son of the Nobel Prize winner, and the Argentine Gerardo Bongiovanni, creator of the Libertad Foundation. “Javier Milei (…) today represents the hope of change in the face of the continuity of the Kirchnerist model,” the writing reads.

The signatories consider that the candidacy of the other presidential candidate, the Peronist Sergio Massa, is a “threat” and “represents the continuity” of a model that they consider “failed.” “Massa’s project is nothing more than the original project of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner: achieving political hegemony by dint of budget and punishment of the opposition,” says the text, an initiative of the Freedom and Democracy Group, whose founding members are presidents. and former president who seek to “defend and promote freedoms and democracy” on the continent, as Piñera explained to EL PAÍS in an interview.

Milei and Massa will face each other this Sunday night in the last presidential debate before the second round of elections on November 19. Polls show a slight advantage for the far-right, but a significant number of voters have not yet decided on their vote. In the first electoral round, on October 22, the victory went to the Peronist, who obtained 37% of the support; Milei came second with about 30%. Both candidates offer visions and proposals that are antipodes.

Milei, a 53-year-old ultra-liberal economist who jumped into politics from television studios, has been able to capitalize on the fatigue of the citizens of a country with 140% year-on-year inflation and 40% poverty; He did so in an irascible and violent style that he has moderated in recent weeks. The ultra presents itself as a candidate who goes so far as to eliminate the privileges of what he calls the “caste” and defends measures such as the dollarization of the economy or the reduction of public spending to a minimum, measures that a group of economists from around the world , among whom are the Frenchman Thomas Piketty and the Indian Jayati Ghosh, believe they are “potentially very damaging” to the country’s economy and its inhabitants.

On the other side is Massa, a 51-year-old lawyer who is the current Minister of Economy of a country in crisis. Massa, who has been in politics for more than 30 years, has sought to mark his differences with Kirchnerism and distance himself from the Government of which he is a part to attract the voters he needs to reach the Casa Rosada. He presents himself as a dialogue candidate and has promised a Government of national unity under the basic principles of Peronism: social justice, economic independence and political sovereignty. The former presidents who signed the document released on Saturday consider it “the continuity” of a “sad situation.”

