The Project Accelerator Unit (UAP), created in 2020, has established itself as an important pillar to provide speed to the license and permit management to launch strategic initiatives. Their work has made it possible to mobilize nearly 14,000 million euros and generate more than 49,700 jobs.

According to the balance presented by the Governing Council, the program has managed a total of 137 projects divided into 86 initiativeswith 51 of them declared of Strategic Interest and the rest processed through agreements of the General Commission of vice-counselors.

Of the initiatives promoted, 21 projects have already completed their administrative processing, which has allowed investments worth 1,459 million euros and create 2,891 jobs. These results underline the direct impact that the UAP has on attracting investments and energizing the labor market.

In a context in which the dwelling is positioned as a strategic prioritythe UAP faces the challenge of including this typology within its assignable projects. This decision responds to the need to meet the growing housing demand in the region, while promoting the sustainability and modernization of the real estate stock. Additionally, the unit will expand its focus to prioritize digital infrastructure and audiovisual projects, emerging sectors with great growth potential.

Eliminate bureaucratic barriers

The success of the UAP is due, in large part, to its ability to simplify administrative processeseliminating bureaucratic barriers and improving communication between the promoting entities and the administration.

Through a personalized coordination model, investors are accompanied from the conception of the project to its execution, with a detailed regulatory analysis that allows identify and resolve potential bottlenecks. This comprehensive vision has turned the UAP into a reference for public administration, not only in Andalusia, but also as a model that can be replicated in other autonomous communities.

Territorial consolidation is another of the major objectives of the program, with special emphasis on provinces such as Jaén, where it seeks attract new business initiatives. In addition, the UAP works on the continuous improvement of its digital tools, incorporating technologies that allow more efficient monitoring of projects and data-based decision making.

The commitment to housing as a strategic priority reinforces the impact of the UAP in one of the key sectors of the Andalusian economy. At the same time, its transversal approach and its ability to detect and resolve administrative inefficiencies aim to encourage it to continue being a investment attraction engine.