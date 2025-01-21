This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today an adverse influence from Uranus is going to bring you a mostly tense, difficult or unpleasant day, characterized by unexpected events that will displease you or complicate things in relation to work and worldly affairs. Things will not turn out the way you expected, but you must be patient.

Taurus

Today will bring you the help of friends or protectors, often unexpected, but which will be very positive for you with respect to work and other types of worldly matters. Likewise, it will also be a day of favorable surprises in the area of ​​family or love. Concerns or crises that are going to be solved.

Gemini

This day will bring you victory over competitors or enemies, all thanks to unexpected circumstances that will cause problems for them, while they will favor you. In reality, it will be a day that will begin with a lot of tension or tension, but will end in a much more positive way at all levels.

Cancer

Today also awaits you an unstable day or one with emotional ups and downs, only more favorable and pleasant than yesterday, since the circumstances are going to favor you more in relation to work and material matters in general. In addition, the day will also be enriched with some positive surprises in your intimate life.

Leo

Even if you feel like you have everything under control, however, today many small unexpected problems are going to appear that will complicate things or irritate you. Furthermore, it will be a day of making decisions, or initiatives, of some importance, and that will be affected by all these difficulties. Everything will turn out well in the end.

Virgo

At this time, the beneficent Jupiter protects you in an important way and that is why today you are going to have a lucky day in terms of your material and work affairs. It cannot even be ruled out that you will achieve important success in relation to money, business or investments. . You will receive important help that you did not expect.

Pound

Thanks to the help of the stars, today a clearly favorable or fruitful day awaits you in relation to your work and the material environment of your life. Remarkable joys will come to you unexpectedly, often thanks to the help of friends or protectors. This day will bring you important satisfactions, joys or achievements.

Scorpio

Due to the powerful but adverse influence of Uranus, today a day rich in difficulties and not generally pleasant awaits you, in which you will have to face complicated issues. In addition, you are also going to have to make difficult decisions or decisions contrary to what you would have wanted. But in the end you will solve the crisis.

Sagittarius

Although your temperament is warm and passionate, however, if you want everything to go well today in work, business and worldly affairs in general, you should keep a low profile or even step aside. Let others take the initiatives and face the difficulties. Very soon you will be happy.

Capricorn

Be careful when offering your help or lending money. You will act with nobility and a sincere desire to alleviate stress and difficulties, however, you are in danger of someone trying to take advantage of you, or even setting a trap for you and trying to harm you thanks to your good heart. But in the end they won’t be able to do it.

Aquarium

Today you will have a greater role than usual and even, without your wanting it, you will be in the middle of many notable events, all due to the dominant influence of Uranus, your ruler. It’s going to be a day of great light, but also great darkness, in which you will also be more inspired than usual.

Pisces

You will receive great joy related to your work, finances or some other important worldly matter. In reality, more than a stroke of luck, it will be fair compensation for many past sacrifices or efforts, but it will come to you in an unexpected way. However, be very careful with the envy that surrounds you.