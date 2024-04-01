Steiner 'everywhere'

Once his experience as Haas team principal ended, the presence of Günther Steiner it is not lacking at all in the F1 paddock. Having become a television commentator for the German channel RTL, the former manager from Bolzano also interviewed the top three drivers classified in the last Australian Grand Prix, but that's not all: the 58-year-old was also appointed ambassador of the Miami Grand Prix. Steiner's presence is therefore very active even at the beginning of this season, and yet another demonstration came from the interview for Sky Sports News, during which he touched on two of the most discussed topics in recent weeks. He too, like many others, expressed his opinion on the future of Hamilton in Ferrariespecially at the end of the Australian GP in which the Englishman ended a race won by Carlos Sainz prematurely, always remaining far from the podium this season.

Hamilton champion in Red?

However, for Steiner, Hamilton's arrival at Maranello in 2025 may not be a misstep in any way: “It seems like he's making the right decision – has explained – he did it when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes, so maybe he got it right this time too. But I think the new challenge is more important for him. He has been in the team for 11 years, he has won six championships, he has excellent relationships. I think it's the last step in his career and he wants a new challenge. Obviously, if your latest challenge is Ferrari, it's a nice thing to have the opportunity to do that.”. Furthermore, new technical regulations will be introduced in F1 in 2026. An opportunity that could allow Hamilton a chance for greater competitiveness to be able to aim for a record eighth world title. A goal that Steiner does not completely exclude: “I think nothing is impossible – he added – in 2026 there will be completely new regulations regarding the engine and chassis, so the cars will be redone. If he has a bit of luck and is in the right place, if Ferrari produces a good car, it could be possible that he gets his eighth championship“.

Verstappen between Red Bull and Mercedes

After the tensions that exploded in recent weeks at Red Bull, with related rumors about the transfer of Max Verstappen due to the disagreements that arose between Horner and Marko (with the addition of Jos Verstappen), the eve of the Australian GP seems to have calmed down the friction considerably, to the point of reducing the rumors about the future of the three-time world champion. Should there still be a departure from Milton Keynes, for Steiner there are no doubts about the destination: “I think the situation has calmed down recently – he confirmed – We don't have any information on the contract, but I think it's a good team to drive for right now. In Max's interest, he likes the car and the team, so if there's nothing that bothers him personally, I think he doesn't want to move. He won a lot with that team, the team gave him the opportunity to enter F1, so I think that if personal relationships resume, he will stay. I think everyone in Formula 1 is interested in Max Verstappen at the moment – he concluded – it's more about understanding where he wants to go. It could be Mercedes, who obviously have an open seat with Lewis going to Ferrari. Aston Martin is also a possibility, but I think if Max were to go somewhere, I think he would go to Mercedes“.