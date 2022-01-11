S.let’s keep calm. With Napoli we have beaten, it is true, but we are alive. Apart from the first half where we looked like the ossuary of the Staglieno cemetery, in the second part of the match we saw a team in the game again and also some bit of decent play. In short, if you went to make him a pear by mistake (yes, I know, we never accidentally have anything) you hadn’t stolen anything. And you had the team without its best player (Candreva) and without the two center backs (Colley and Yoshida). Of course, Napoli also had many absences, very true, but one thing is the Neapolitan bench, one thing is ours, where you show up in battle with Yepes and Trimboli who will become champions, but for now they have names from Padel players more than as footballers.

However, one thing is certain: if we do not have the eleven regular players, we are going to make an executioner effort. To win, needless to say, we must always be at the top, always at a hundred per hour. We can never have any kind of defection. If there is only one missing, the replacement is always too poor and too weak. And you risk making a smeg refrigerator weighing 345 kilos nailed to the ground do the stunts in the air like Petagna, which the last time he managed to make a leap like that was probably seven years old.

Because of this the market phase is very important, now. Attention, by market I do not only mean players that you have to take, but above all players that you must not let go, for any reason in the world. It will be very hard, I realize, the club does not exist and there is no money (it is already a miracle if we are not playing with Ligorna) but the effort that I feel like asking them – I remind everyone that I am a fan, not the accountant – is to try to restrain Thorsby, Colley, Bereszynski with all the strength they have at this time.

I don’t know if anyone shares this paranoia of mine, but I’m terrified that Rincon has been taken not as an adjunct, but just as a future replacement for Thorsby. For God’s sake, you have to save yourself and Rincon, to save you, is a perfect player, I would go to war with eleven Rincons, but Thorsby must always be kept. Rincon has to be just one more, an addition. Just like Conti, I remember him well, but if he arrived at the Doria at this stage it means that: either I remember wrongly, or he arrived here with half achilles tendon, one knee less, without the right femur , three sacralized vertebrae and interrupted taste buds (cit. Elio e le Storie Tese).

In any case, as always, we only have to stand at the window waiting for any developments, hoping that everything goes well. And to score 20 points in the remaining 17 games. Come on, sailors!

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS