The clashes continue inside the house of the GF Vip. This time the quarrel was born between Lulù and Miriana Trevisan. The princess realizes that her milk reserves, present in the refrigerator, are finished and immediately reproaches Trevisan. This morning, little Lulu seems to have woken up with a bad moon.

Source GF Vip study

After going to the kitchen, while her companions were training, the princess immediately threw herself at Miriana, scolding her for having used her milk. Trevisan admits to having prepared breakfast for Barù and having appropriated Selassié’s supplies. “I was wrong” says the showgirl, who confesses that he made a mistake yes, but involuntary.

The gieffina, to be forgiven, offers some milk in the fridge of the other group. But Lulu, does not let go and badly refuses the offer, convinced that if she accepted the other roommates they would take it out on her. After a first moment of disagreement, the princess takes a first step of forgiveness, approaching the showgirl to bury the hatchet.

The two girls embrace. It seems that Alfonso Signorini’s lecture has borne fruit. After all, now more than ever the gieffini can no longer afford to engage in useless and futile discussions. The viewers and the editorial staff of the reality show, given the precedents of last week, the words out of place and the disordered attitudes, have clearly requested the competitors to use more conscience.

But that’s not all: Lulù shares a snack with Manila and Davide with very good croissants. Ready to refresh the memory of the princess, Sophie Codegoni comes running and reminds her that she is sharing food with the rival group: “Guys on principle you don’t have to”. An open call to all comrades of his faction.