There are and always will be thousands of princes, but there is only one Beethoven!

Ludwig van Beethoven

—————————-

In athletics, this is the era of great inventions.

Michael Johnson has created Grand Slam Track: This is a kind of American-style Diamond League, concentrated in the United States and the Caribbean, which will start in April, is limited to speed and medium distance and brings under its arm a rain of millions to athletes rigorously invited.

In response, World Athletics has made a move. Next summer’s World Cups, in Tokyo, will be in September.

And in even years it will be disputed The Ultimate Championshipa kind of World Championship with a reduced size and schedule (it will last three days) that will be born in 2026 in Budapest and will be held, like the classic World Cup, in September.

The arguments?

In all cases: the World Cup and Diamond League sessions drag on, the performance of the athletes, unmotivated, declines after August and the public disconnects in multiple events: no one goes crazy when the semi-finals are played. The parish wants vertigo and direct duels: there are none in a semifinal, and there are none if the rewards are lower.

Do we want hearings?

The schedule must be accelerated. And if something does not transcend, to the drawer.

The present

Nobody gives us what Bolt gave us: not Duplantis, McLaughlin or Ingebrigtsen; well here comes Gout Gout

These are the easements of the post-Bolt era. No one, not least Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Sydney McLaughlin, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Neeraj Chopra or Noah Lyles, gives us what Bolt gave us.

And for that reason, we have to invent.

Invent or wait.

Waiting for some fruit to ripen: are we in luck? In the background the figure of a 17-year-old teenager is silhouetted, a wiry kid faster than Bolt at his age.

His name is Gout Gout, we will remember that name and surname, and a few days ago, in the southern summer, he clocked 20s04 in the 200 (Bolt at his age was in 20s13) and broke the Australian record that the legendary Peter Norman held from Mexico.’ 68 (20s06), since the times of Tommie Smith and John Carlos (leaders of the Black Powerblack glove on the podium), those of the high flyer Bob Beamon, the innovator Dick Fosbury, Kip Keino, African king, and the unforgettable discus thrower Al Oerter, Olympic gold in four different Games.

If you look back, athletics shudders. How much glory it brought.

Will Gout Gout give it back to us?

Read also