03/03/2025



Updated at 11: 07h.





The luxury watches They have more and more prominence in the red carpets. In the POSCAR remios They have become the most chic accessory, next to the jewels, to complete the styles, both men, women. The celebrities have worn models of the most exclusive brands such as Cartier, Omega, Jaeger-Eleultre or Vacheron Constantin, among others. Most have opted for Gold watcheseither in pink, yellow or white gold, making it clear that it is the metal par excellence for a gala that is followed from everyone. Chronographsclassic watches, collection pieces … We review the most outstanding designs that have shone on the celebrities of the celebrities.

Colman Domingo with Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in gold canopus

Colman Domingo one of the most valuable watches of the night wore: a Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in gold canopus with baggette diamonds. The actor chose this emblematic model to complete his striking styling. It is a chronograph with gold box and bracelet canopus , a 18 -klate white gold alloy, whose price is 61,600 euros.

Jeff Goldblum with an empty constantin Égérie moon phase

Jeff Goldblum I combine your peculiar look with an authentic jewel of the Harm Watchmark: a Emptyon Constantin Égérie Moon Phase de Oro Rosa of 18 carats, with a sphere of lilac nacar. It is a limited edition collection that also includes around the clouds of nacar, the moon and the starry sky, 36 round -sized diamonds, and another 58 diamonds brilliant, enhancing the bezel. Its price is around 45,000 euros.









Andrew Garfield with Jaeger-Le Cultre Reverse Tribute Duoface Calendar

Andrew Garfieldwhich became one of the most elegant men of the red carpet, with a brown styling, signed by Gucci, chose a Jaeger-Eleultre Reverse Tribute Duoface Calendarwith rose gold box and brown leather strap. Valued in 32,700 eurosit is a model that reinterprets the aesthetic codes of the Art Deco inspiration collection launched in 1931, which stands out for its rectangular box. Driven by the 853 manual rope caliber of the house, presents two faces: in the front white sphere with the lunar phases. On the reverse, a new sphere with sun rays finish and a dark gray color that incorporates an album that marks the night and day.

Kieran Culkin with an omega from Ville Trésor in Gold Sedna

Kieran culkin, winner of the prize for best secondary actor for ‘A Real Pain’ chose a Omegaspecifically, the model From Ville Tésor in 18K Sedna gold With burgundy sphere and burgundy leather strap. Valued in 22,100 eurosincorporates the Omega Co-Axial movement Master Chronometer Caliber 8927 and is certified at the highest level of the watchmaking sector in terms of operation, chronometric precision and resistance to magnetism.

Robert Downey Jr with Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra in Gold Sedna

One of the presenters of the night, RObert Downey Jr. wore an Omega clock, the Seamaster Aqua Terra in Gold Sedna 18K with diamond pave bezel, ruby ​​indices and red leather strap. With a price of more than 49,000 eurosthis certified chronograph presents Sedna Gold Symmetric Box of Pulido QT, a diamond -curd bevel and a wavy design cashier. Its sphere with solar brushing and PVD treatment (physical sedimentation coating) in Gold Sedna of 18 QT has a 18 QT gold motherboard and presents a striking wavy motive carried out by means of a process called Wire Bonding (cable junction). The 18 QT Sedna gold needles stuffed with white super-luminova and the 12 ruby ​​indices mark the time.

Edward Norton brought the Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 in steel

Edward Norton He has also taken a watch jewel on his wrist. The actor combined his elegant Dior tuxedo, with the Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 in steel. A model with which the High Watch brand celebrated its 270 anniversary, and whose price is from some 34,000 euros. This contemporary reissue of a historical model of the 70s remains faithful to the qualities that made an icon of the original model. The purity of the lines and their elegance are combined with details such as the acanalado bezel and the bracelet integrated in a monobloc design in the form of a barrel to achieve a robust, sports and elegant aesthetic. With a Malta cross at 5 o’clock, the box has a sapphire glass background that allows you to contemplate automatic caliber and its specifically designed oscillating mass.

Timothée Chalamet with a Cartier Mini Baignire

Timothée Chalametwho ran out of the Oscar, combined his peculiar yellow suit with a Cartier clock, specifically a model of the little ones: the MINI BAIGNOIRE OF YELLOW GOLD That, according to Publicdo, several American media, is a vintage specimen of 1994. It stands out for the bracelet, set with diamonds, rubies and sapphires. Its price could be around 14,000 euros. The actor has also wore various jewels, also in yellow gold, from the firm, from which he is an ambassador: such as the Love bracelet, 2005 collection rings and the tradition collar.