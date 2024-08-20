TO James Rodriguez Time is running out for him to find a club, after the termination of his contract with the Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Colombian offered himself to half of Europe, but did not reach an agreement with any team.

According to the criteria of

Since he was chosen as the best player of the America’s Cup, after his imperious performance with the Colombian National Teamwas linked with several clubs in Italy, Spain and Turkey. However, these were only rumors without any official offers.

James Rodríguez, one of the most outstanding players of the 2024 Copa América. Photo:Efe / Erik Lesser Share

The market of Europe The last day of August is coming to an end in the five major leagues and the 33-year-old from Cucuta only made a strong impression in the Rayo Vallecano from Spain and Trabzonspor from Türkiye, but his high claims were an obstacle.

According to the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, James Rodriguez and his entourage demand a two-year agreement worth 4 million euros a year to sign, a star contract that can be paid by a Premier League team, or the big teams in Europe.

Given the few (or no) offers on the Old Continent, the captain of the Colombian National Team sounds again in South America and it would be on the agenda of a powerful country on the continent to form a multi-million dollar project that seeks to win the Copa América.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

According to Gabriel Anellojournalist from Radio Mitre which anticipated the return of Marcelo Gallardo to River Plate, James Rodriguez It is one of the options that the Argentine team is considering where he would form a team with his compatriot Miguel Angel Borja.

“James is one step away… Gallardo’s phone call was crucial. Gallardo called him on the phone,” said the Argentine journalist.

The idea of River Plate It is about hiring a midfielder with offensive characteristics, with good footwork and that allows him to give a leap in quality to a squad that is being reinforced for the Copa Libertadores and the 2025 Club World Cup, The newspaper said on Tuesday Olé from Argentina.

James, a great figure for Colombia Photo:Cristina Alvarez/ FCF Share

Letters for which they will spare no expense because everyone is convinced that it is time to invest heavily if they want to aspire to earn big.

“With James Rodríguez and Joaquín Correa as viable options due to the context (one is free and the other is being sought out by Inter, who has not yet been tempted by any offer), the progress of this risky bet will result in the cards that Núñez is trying to keep very carefully being revealed,” the newspaper stated.

“These are letters that River will spare no expense for because everyone is convinced that this is the time to invest heavily if they want to win big. And, beyond the glory and prestige, the monetary prize that the Libertadores and the Club World Cup offer is attractive enough to make large outlays, also thinking that, projecting to the tournament that will be played in the United States in the middle of next year and in which River will rub shoulders with Real Madrid, City, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Inter, it is necessary to secure the stars in the European summer because in the winter it could become more complex since the movements there are fewer,” he explained.

If he arrives at Núñez, James Rodríguez would return to Argentina after more than a decade following his successful time at Banfield, the club with which he won the Professional League in 2009.

James Rodriguez Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Weather – FCF Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS