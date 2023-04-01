Madrid (AFP)

Italian Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the Brazilian national team’s interest in appointing him as his coach and his enthusiasm towards this task, stressing at the same time that he is committed to his contract with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti said that the Brazilian Football Confederation wants to replace Tite after the latter’s departure, following the exit of “Seleção” from the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup against Croatia on penalties, and he is currently supervised by Ramon Menezes on an interim basis.

The Italian’s contract with the Royal Club expires in June 2024, and he confirmed on Saturday that he would honor his contract with the Spanish and European champions.

“Yes, the truth is that the Brazilian national team wants me,” he said during a press conference. “I like it and it excites me.”

He continued, “Then, you have to honor the contract, the contract I wish to fulfill.”

The 63-year-old said he was happy in his second spell with Real Madrid, but no one knows what could happen in the future.

He added in this regard: “Everyone can say what they want, and then there is the reality. In my case, it is very simple. I have a contract and I want to fulfill it, because I love Real Madrid and I love this club. Anything can happen after that in the future, and nobody knows.” the future”.

Royal are currently in second place in the league, 12 points behind Barcelona.

Valladolid will host Sunday before the second leg of the Cup semi-final against the Catalan club on Wednesday (lost first leg 1-0), and will also face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.