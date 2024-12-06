Coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke this Friday at the press conference prior to Real Madrid’s clash against Girona about the criticism he is receiving for the white team’s bad momentalso from the media.

“I have to accept the criticism because the team is not bringing out its best version and the coach is the most responsible. I think they throw too many sticks at me, maybe because you are tired of mebut I’m not tired of this job. If the criticism is acceptable, I understand it, and sometimes criticism is fuel to try to do better,” he commented.

Ancelotti stressed that the team’s situation “is not a funeral” and that they are still “in the fight” in all competitions. “We have to be optimistic considering the problems we are havingbecause we have a valuable and quality workforce. We have not been able to get our best version, but we are convinced that we are going to get it sooner or later, so my level of concern is medium,” he noted.

“I want to cheer up a little, because I look a little sad. It seems like you are tired of me. I don’t live in another world, I live in this one and I read the stories. When they affect my identity, they do affect me. The difference between affecting identity and professionalism is like telling someone, ‘you did something stupid’ or saying ‘you’re stupid’. It’s different,” he explained.

Regarding the moment that Kylian Mbappé is going through, he noted that he is “aware of what he is doing”, and also of “what he can do.” “We are with him. He is a player who is not bringing out his best version, but There are many players who do not bring out their best version and are not aware of it.. “He is doing everything possible to get him out as soon as possible,” he said.

“It is a continuity problem that will also come when he and his teammates begin to adapt better to his characteristics, which are peculiar and special. This connection will come little by little. You have to evaluate all things. The important thing is to have communication with the player and explain to him what he has to do to improve on the field and off the field. In the last two games he has improved a lot in terms of game intensity,” Carlo Ancelotti added about the Frenchman.





Regarding penalties, the Italian coach stated that it is “a matter of moments.” “There are times when the player is there to take the penalties, as happened in Bilbao, which was motivated to throw it away, and others in which he is not motivated. “You have to endure the moment, fight, fight and sacrifice,” he said.

“It is difficult to find in a simple way the real problem of the team. The truth is that we have not been able to bring out our best version so far, for many reasons. I have a very good relationship with my group, with my team and with my players.. We have the same thinking, and the same unity as last season to bring out our best version as soon as possible,” the man from Reggiolo explained about the cohesion of the group.